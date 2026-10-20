Artwork by local high school students to be displayed at area McDonald’s restaurants Winning student receives a $1,000 award

DAYTON — Artwork created by Belmont High School student Junior Avila was unveiled today at a Dayton McDonald’s restaurant as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event marked the completion of the Golden Arches Mural Program, a McDonald’s initiative recognizing student artists and community pride.

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As part of the program, art students at Belmont High School were challenged to create pieces that combined McDonald’s nostalgia with their personal connections to Dayton. Avila’s winning entry was enlarged into a 5-foot by 5-foot mural for public display.

For creating the winning design, Avila will receive a $1,000 award from McDonald’s. Additionally, the art department at Belmont High School will receive a $500 grant to support future projects.

Eric Godlove, a local McDonald’s owner and operator, partnered with the high school art students for the initiative.

“These students poured their hearts into their work, and it shows,” Godlove said. “At McDonald’s, we’re proud to support local schools and celebrate the culture and creativity that make Dayton such a special place.”

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