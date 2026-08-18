Assistant fire chief on unpaid administrative leave after felony charges

SCIOTO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An assistant fire chief from a Central Ohio fire department was placed on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged with multiple felonies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Scioto Township Fire Department Fire Chief Rick Ray told our news partners WBNS-10 TV in a statement that 36-year-old Nathaniel Freeman is on leave until the legal process is complete.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the Highland County Court website, Freeman is facing one count of importuning and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all felony charges.

“We take these allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities,” Ray said in the statement. “Because this is an active legal matter, we will not comment further on the details of the case at this time. Our department remains committed to serving the residents of Scioto Township with professionalism, accountability, and integrity.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]