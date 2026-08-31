Assistant football coach at local high school placed on administrative leave

SPRINGFIELD — An Assistant football coach at Springfield High School has been placed on administrative leave.

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The Springfield City School District confirmed on Monday that Varsity Football Assistant Coach Conley Smoot was placed on administrative leave for a matter that does not involve a student.

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Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

“Due to the nature of this personnel matter, the District will not comment further,” a district spokesperson said.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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