Assistant football coach at local high school placed on administrative leave

SPRINGFIELD — An Assistant football coach at Springfield High School has been placed on administrative leave.
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The Springfield City School District confirmed on Monday that Varsity Football Assistant Coach Conley Smoot was placed on administrative leave for a matter that does not involve a student.
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Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
“Due to the nature of this personnel matter, the District will not comment further,” a district spokesperson said.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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