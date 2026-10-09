Assistant principal indicted on additional sex crimes against students

CINCINNATI — A high school assistant principal is facing additional sexual battery charges after more victims have come forward.

43-year-old Steven Barton was indicted on six counts of sexual battery and two counts of grooming, involving four newly discovered victims who were students, according to our news partner, WCPO.

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Barton was charged with sexual battery in August after he allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a student, according to a previous report.

Two of the new victims were 15 years old while the other two were 17 years old at the time of the alleged conduct, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich.

Pillich said that Barton used his position as an assistant principal at Aiken New Tech High School to have inappropriate contact with students.

Barton allegedly took students shopping, drove them to and from school, and sent them money through CashApp.

“Barton exploited his position of authority,” Pillich said. “Students should be able to walk into their school knowing that the adults entrusted with their care will protect them. We will continue to pursue justice for every victim and hold accountable anyone who violates the trust placed in them.”

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