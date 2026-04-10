Assistant principal in Ohio charged with OVI after crash

Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2019 Fitchburg homicide

OHIO — An assistant principal at an Ohio school was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

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Gabriel Sierra, 58, of Tiffin, is the assistant principal at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School in northwestern Ohio.

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Tiffin police said Sierra was driving on North County Road 11 before 9 p.m. when he crashed into a pole.

Officers found his car overturned in a ditch when they arrived on scene.

Sierra reportedly told officers that he swerved to miss a deer and was okay, according to a report obtained by our affiliate.

Police allegedly found a half-empty bottle of bourbon near the driver’s seat of the car.

Sierra was hospitalized, and a urine sample was collected. However, no information on the results was provided.

WTOL-11 reported that it was later determined that Sierra also had a broken rib.

Sierra is facing operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and failure to control his vehicle charges.

Fostoria City School officials confirmed to our affiliate that he’s employed by the district.

In a statement, they said they “are reviewing the circumstances carefully while respecting the legal process and the privacy of those involved.”

It is unclear if Sierra received any administrative action as a result of the arrest.

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