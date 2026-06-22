ATF offering $2500 reward for 2 men wanted on federal warrants

Wanted Suspects ATF Dayton The ATF is looking for Anthony Scott (left) and Isaiah Chancellor (right), who are both wanted in the Southern District of Ohio. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted on federal warrants.

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The ATF is looking for Isaiah Chancellor and Anthony Scott, who are both wanted in the Southern District of Ohio.

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Chancellor has a federal warrant for various drug charges.

Scott has a federal warrant for various drug and firearms offenses. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either man should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283- 8477) or the Dayton Police Department through Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.

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