Atlantic 10 awards Dayton Flyer freshman with weekly honor

No. 4 Aiden Derkack goes in for a dunk against Morehead State on Oct. 24, 2026

DAYTON — The Atlantic 10 recognized a University of Dayton men’s basketball player this week.

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The conference named Dayton freshman Aiden Derkack A-10 Rookie of the Week.

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He registered two 20-plus-point double-doubles in two UD games last week.

Derkack scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Flyers’ season-opening win over NJIT on Nov. 2.

He followed up with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Dayton’s overtime loss against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7.

Derkack is the first UD freshman in program history to record three 20-plus-point double-doubles to start his career.

His third double-double was Tuesday night in a 99-89 loss to Siena.

Derkack had 25 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out against the Saints.

The Flyers’ next game is Saturday, Nov. 14, when they host Cincinnati.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. at UD Arena.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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