Attorney appointed for Caleb Flynn’s appeal process

Caleb Flynn is now in custody at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

MIAMI COUNTY — An attorney has been appointed for Caleb Flynn as he appeals his conviction.

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Court records filed on Thursday show that Jacob S. Seidl has been appointed to represent Flynn “for the sole purpose of this appeal.”

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Flynn is asking the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton to reverse the judgment handed down to him earlier this month.

Following seven days of testimony and a little more than two hours of deliberation, a jury found Flynn guilty on nine charges at the end of his trial last week, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.

Flynn shot his wife twice in the back of her head as she slept in the couple’s bedroom in their Tipp City home on February 16. The couple’s two young daughters were also home and sleeping at the time of the murder.

He was then sentenced to life in prison without the chance at parole.

Patrick Mulligan, Flynn’s lead defense lawyer during his trial, filed the notice of appeal last week.

In court filings, Mulligan listed “prior calculation and design, jury instructions,” and “motion for change of venue,” as “probable issue(s) for review.”

In the hours following Flynn’s conviction on September 29, Mulligan said, “This decision will be thoroughly tested at multiple layers of appeals and we’ll see if it stands.”

When asked by reporters what appellate issues he thinks he has, Mulligan responded: “Certainly there’s a lack of evidence on prior calculation and design.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for comment on the appeal twice. Both times, Miami County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Watkins said no comment.

Flynn is now in custody at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

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