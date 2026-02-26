Attorney for Caleb Flynn speaks out as case gets national attention

TIPP CITY — The lawyer for a man accused of killing his wife is speaking out after a delay in the case.

Dayton defense lawyer Patrick Mulligan said a delay is necessary to make sure mistakes aren’t made.

“I have not experienced this level of publicity on any case that I’ve had in my 41 years as a lawyer,” Mulligan said.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead Monday after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her and Caleb’s Tipp City home.

Caleb was arrested on Feb. 19.

He is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

This story will be updated.

