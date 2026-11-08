Attorney who represented ‘Keffe D’ in Tupac Shakur murder trial dead at 55

LAS VEGAS — The defense attorney who represented Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect has died.

Michael Sanft was found dead inside his Las Vegas home on Friday, Nov. 6, at the age of 55, according to CBS News.

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Sanft represented Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the murder trial of Tupac Shakur.

Davis was convicted in August for his role in Shakur’s death and was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Sanft’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

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