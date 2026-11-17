DAYTON — AT&T and Compudopt provided 100 refurbished laptops and 100 backpacks to students in need at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dayton on Tuesday.

This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability, and safe adoption, according to a spokesperson.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dayton President and CEO Crystal Allen spoke about the impact of the donation on local youth.

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“We are incredibly grateful to AT&T for their generosity and commitment to investing in the futures of Dayton’s youth and teens,” Allen said.

Allen said access to technology plays a critical role in preparing young people for success by helping to build a resume, developing AI and digital literacy skills, exploring career pathways and more.

The gift supports the organization’s Academic Recovery & Success and Life & Workforce Readiness programs.

“As we prepare to open our new Clubhouse and Life & Workforce Readiness Center next summer, these devices will be critical to supporting the young people we serve today while helping us expand opportunities for the 250 youth and teens we will have the capacity to serve each evening in our new Club,” Allen said.

The event forms part of AT&T’s larger initiative committing $5 billion to help 25 million people access high-speed internet by 2030. AT&T has distributed thousands of computers to Ohio students and families since 2021.

Joseph Staton, director of external affairs for AT&T Ohio, noted the importance of corporate partnerships in local communities.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to help close the digital divide in Ohio,” Staton said.

He said that access to connectivity is vital in helping to bridge the digital divide.

AT&T plans to distribute 30,000 laptops nationwide in 2026 as part of its ongoing internet adoption program.

@2026 Cox Media Group