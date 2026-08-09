Auditor warns of property tax relief scams in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office is warning people to be cautious of property tax relief scams.

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Online video recently posted claimed that older homeowners can apply for a new federal program offering property tax relief.

The video tells property owners to contact their county auditor and request a “Senior Homeowner Tax Review Request,” according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

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The auditor’s office emphasized that no form or federal program exists.

Several property owners have called the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office and asked about this program, Keith said.

The video has since been removed from YouTube.

“We know property taxes are a major concern for many homeowners, especially seniors living on fixed incomes, and unfortunately scammers are trying to take advantage of that concern,” he said. “Property owners should be cautious of anything they see online promising new tax relief and should contact our office directly if they have questions about programs that may be available to them.”

Keith said that senior homeowners may qualify for legitimate property tax relief through Ohio’s Homestead Exemption Program.

It currently exempts $29,000 of a qualifying home’s value from taxation. There are over 31,000 Montgomery County homeowners currently receiving the exemption, with an average of $550.

Visit this website for more information about Ohio’s Homestead Exemption Program.

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