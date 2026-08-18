August gas prices reach record highs in Ohio as crude oil costs climb

A fuel pump at a Wawa gas station in Aston, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MIAMI VALLEY — This August is the most expensive August on record, according to AAA.

They said that the average price per gallon of regular gas in Ohio is $4.17.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in the Miami Valley with prices that you could see in your area on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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AAA says that uncertainty along the Strait of Hormuz is driving crude oil prices higher, pushing prices at the pump up.

Tyler Mobley with JT’s Tree Services LLC from Xenia said the spike in gas prices was unexpected, stating that they burn about 300 gallons of diesel a day.

“It rose so fast. We’re scheduling for three weeks, four weeks out, five, six weeks sometimes. We couldn’t even absorb that cost into our quotes,” said Mobley.

Last week, the price per gallon of gas was averaging $3.91 for regular gas in Ohio.

Jared Pincin, economics professor at Cedarville University, said that airlines are one of the hardest hit.

“A ticket that they sold a month ago or two ago might not be the same price as what they’d want to charge now because their input costs have gone up,” said Pincin.

You can always find the cheapest gas prices with the free WHIO News App, with the help of Pump Patrol.

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