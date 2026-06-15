Authorities ask for community’s help after body pulled from Great Miami River

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought first responders to the scene.

DAYTON — Authorities are asking for the community’s help after a body was pulled from the Great Miami River over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, crews were called to the area of West River Road on reports of a body in the water around 8:40 am. on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people out fishing in the area spotted the female’s body and called for help.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought first responders to the scene.

“Me and my buddy are out here fishing the Great Miami River, and we just seen a (expletive) body,” the caller told dispatchers.

Dayton police sergeant Jon Sopczak said when crews arrived on scene, they found a deceased female in the water near the 1500 block of W. River Road.

Firefighters got boats into the water and were able to recover the body.

Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess said an autopsy has been performed, and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the female at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Dayton police at 937-333 COPS.

This incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]