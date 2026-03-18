Authorities, business owners taking steps to keep drunk drivers off the road

Police, deputies, and state troopers are out looking for dangerous and impaired drivers.

Authorities, business owners taking steps to keep drunk drivers off the road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police, deputies, and state troopers are out looking for dangerous and impaired drivers.

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A local bar is rewarding people who choose to be responsible.

In Washington Township, people at Mack’s Tavern went wild over a free Jameson and Bailey’s shot.

Owner Mackenzie Manley said the bar started the St. Patrick’s Day tradition in 2015.

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“We started with 157 and hold the world record at 157 Irish car bomb waterfalls,” Manley said.

Just down the street from Macks, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office set up a checkpoint for four hours Tuesday night.

Deputies asked each driver if they had been drinking or plan to.

Over in Dayton, The Dublin Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration was packed with people.

It was Shawn Bertke’s first time celebrating here.

“A lot bigger than I thought it was going to be,” Bertke said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrive Safe Program gives people free rides home around the county.

In the past years, Mackenzie Manley said she would take customers home to make sure they were safe.

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