Authorities, Equusearch Midwest looking for endangered missing woman in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued an endangered missing person alert for a woman.

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The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Leslie Marie Long was reported missing from her house in Union Township on Tuesday.

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She was last seen at her house on S US 42 near Bone Road on May 17.

Long may be wandering or lost in the area.

Authorities said it’s been reported that she hasn’t been taking her medication and has conditions that may alter her mental state.

The sheriff’s office is working with Equusearch Midwest to conduct controlled searches in the wooded areas and along roads near S US 42, Bone Road, and Keever Road.

The public is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or the Warren County Communications Center with information that could help in locating Long.

The sheriff’s office phone number is (513) 695-1280, and the Warren County Communications Center number is (513) 695-2525.

We will continue to follow this story.

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