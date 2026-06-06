Authorities identify man killed by police at area apartment complex

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by police in Butler County on Thursday.

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West Chester Police Chief Brian Rebholz said the man killed was 39-year-old Lorenzo J. Miller, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

As previously reported, West Chester police responded around 9:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on Zinna Court in West Chester Township.

This was after a neighbor reportedly heard a woman scream for help.

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Rebholz said officers tried to contact the people inside the apartment upon arrival.

They talk to Miller and a woman on the phone inside the apartment, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Body camera video shows officers asking the woman if she needs them to come inside, and she replies, “Yes.”

Officers decided to make an entry and found Miller inside, Rebholz said.

The body camera video showed Miller holding a kitchen knife to the woman’s neck. He was also heard telling officers not to “rush in.”

An officer fired at this time, killing Miller on scene.

Rebholz said a sergeant fired the shot. Another sergeant and two patrolmen were also involved in the incident.

No officers were seriously injured during this incident; however, the four have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The woman involved was hospitalized, but has since been released.

The West Chester Police Department said Miller has a prior criminal history, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, aggravated robbery, and more.

This shooting remains under investigation.

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