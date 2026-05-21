Authorities investigating after 1 dies from fall at state park

OHIO — Authorities are investigating after someone died due to a fall in Hocking Hills State Park on Wednesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

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Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) responded to reports of a fall at Cantwell Cliffs in Hocking Hills State Park around 2:45 p.m.

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Cantwell Cliffs is in the northern part of the state park.

ODNR classifies this hiking trail as “difficult,” with sharp climbs and descents, according to our media partner.

Hiking and tourism along the trail indicate that erosion has created steep cliffs.

ODNR advises visitors at Hocking Hills State Park to stay on marked trails at all times, wear appropriate footwear, and be cautious of trail conditions.

Additional details on the incident or the identity of the person involved have not been released.

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