Authorities investigating after 1 reportedly shot in Dayton

Authorities are investigating after one person was reportedly shot in Dayton on Wednesday.

Authorities investigating after 1 reportedly shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after one person was reportedly shot in Dayton on Wednesday.

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The shooting was reported in the area of Edgewood and Salem avenues at 4:35 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The supervisor said initial notes indicate that there is a victim in this incident.

News Center 7 obtained a 911 call from a person who claims to have witnessed the gunfire.

“My friend got shot in the face,” the caller told dispatchers. “I need help immediately.”

The call indicates that the victim was shot in a car.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police officers focusing their attention on a car.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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