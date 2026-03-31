Authorities investigating after 2 shot in Dayton

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DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Dayton on Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The shooting was reported at Little Richmond Road and N Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton around 10 p.m.

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The supervisor said medics are on scene, but it’s unclear how severe the injuries are.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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