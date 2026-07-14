Authorities investigating after person shows up at hospital after reported shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The victim showed up at Miami Valley Hospital North at 9000 N Main Street around 4:40 p.m.
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Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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