Authorities investigating after person shows up at hospital after reported shooting

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Oklahoma are investigating a shooting during a party that left 13 injured. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The victim showed up at Miami Valley Hospital North at 9000 N Main Street around 4:40 p.m.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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