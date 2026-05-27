Authorities investigating crash on busy road in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash on a busy road in Greene County on Wednesday.

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The crash happened on State Route 4 and Bath Road just after 5 p.m., a Greene County dispatcher confirmed.

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The dispatcher couldn’t share additional details about this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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