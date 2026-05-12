Authorities investigating crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Greene County on Tuesday.

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The crash was reported in the 3000 block of Selma-Jamestown Road around 5 p.m., a Greene County dispatcher confirmed.

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The dispatcher added that the road will be closed while crews clean up the crash scene.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews are on scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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