Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Darke County on Friday night
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The crash happened in the 1600 block of State Route 49 around 8 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.
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Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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