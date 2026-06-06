Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Darke County

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Darke County on Friday night

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The crash happened in the 1600 block of State Route 49 around 8 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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