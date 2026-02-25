Authorities investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Dayton police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 700 block of Summit Square Drive, at the Summit Square Apartments, just after 9 p.m.

Our crews on scene see several Dayton police officers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

News Center 7 obtained three 911 calls related to this incident.

“I’ve been shot in the leg, and my kids’ dad has been shot,” one caller tells dispatchers.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

