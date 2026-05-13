Authorities investigating reported stabbing at Miamisburg store

MIAMISBURG — Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing in a store in Miamisburg on Tuesday, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

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The incident was reported at the Ollie’s Bargain Mart at 221 N Springboro Pike around 8 p.m.

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The supervisor said medics are still on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was stabbed at this location.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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