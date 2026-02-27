Mother, child hospitalized after being hit by car in Miami County

FILE PHOTO: Three members of the family who found reality television fame in "Meet the Putmans" were killed in a crash.

TROY — A mother and her child were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Troy on Friday, according to Troy police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at East Simpson Street and South Market Street after 3:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers on scene told News Center 7 that a man admitted to running a red light and hit the mother and child.

The pair was crossing the street when the crash happened.

The victims were hospitalized, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The officers said the driver was not detained or arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group