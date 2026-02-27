Mother, child hospitalized after being hit by car in Miami County

TROY — A mother and her child were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Troy on Friday, according to Troy police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at East Simpson Street and South Market Street after 3:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man accused of shooting student in stomach during argument in library parking lot
- Ohio corrections officer arrested after extortion investigation
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools terminates contracted employee after ‘concerning behavior’ with student
Officers on scene told News Center 7 that a man admitted to running a red light and hit the mother and child.
The pair was crossing the street when the crash happened.
The victims were hospitalized, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.
The officers said the driver was not detained or arrested.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group