Authorities investigating shooting in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Trotwood on Tuesday.

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The shooting was reported at Miller Avenue and Redmond Place around 6:14 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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