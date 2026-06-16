Authorities investigating shooting in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Trotwood on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported at Miller Avenue and Redmond Place around 6:14 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City leaders address gun violence after man shot, killed near Dayton convenience store
- Thai restaurant announces plans to open new location in Miami County
- Founder of local pizza restaurant dies after battle with cancer
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]