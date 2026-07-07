Authorities looking for missing 12-year-old boy with autism

DAYTON — Authorities are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy in Montgomery County.

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The Dayton Police Department said they are looking for William Griffin, who was last seen in the 900 block of Crestmore Avenue at 6:18 p.m. on Monday.

Griffin has autism and is nonverbal, the department said.

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He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.

Griffin is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffin should contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222‑STOP and miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

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