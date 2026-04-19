1 dead after crash involving a train in Miamisburg, officer says

MIAMISBURG — One person is dead after a crash involving a train in Miamisburg on Saturday night, a Miamisburg police officer told News Center 7.
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The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m.
>>PHOTOS: Deadly train crash in Miamisburg under investigation
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An officer on scene said a pedestrian was hit by a train; however, additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Miamisburg police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.
A train is stopped along the tracks, and officers are walking alongside it, shining their flashlights at the ground.
This crash remains under investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.
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