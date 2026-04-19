1 dead after crash involving a train in Miamisburg, officer says

1 dead after train crash in Miamisburg, officer says The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m.
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — One person is dead after a crash involving a train in Miamisburg on Saturday night, a Miamisburg police officer told News Center 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m.

>>PHOTOS: Deadly train crash in Miamisburg under investigation

TRENDING STORIES:

An officer on scene said a pedestrian was hit by a train; however, additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Miamisburg police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

A train is stopped along the tracks, and officers are walking alongside it, shining their flashlights at the ground.

This crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 13

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter