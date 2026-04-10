Awesome weekend weather ahead

DAYTON — Good evening to all of you on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to talk about a very nice weekend ahead. Some of us have had to dodge a few raindrops this afternoon. However, these end later on this evening and as a response we get to enjoy a very nice weekend.

Tonight

Tonight we will cool off nicely down into the low and middle 40s. Showers will taper off for those who experience them. The sky will turn partly cloudy overnight.

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Saturday

A few clouds will be around for Saturday. A northerly breeze will keep us a bit cooler than today, but this is rather seasonable with highs in the middle 60s. The air will be pretty dry so it will feel great.

Sunday

By Sunday we climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon. We remain dry, but this will be the warmest of the two weekend days by far. Humidity levels remain low, so it will not feel too muggy at all. That changes next week.

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Yard

Whether you have plans to grill out or work in the yard, this weekend looks great to get that done. Next week we add in a few shower and storm chances. However, it does not look to be a washout and I see no big signal for severe storms right now.

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