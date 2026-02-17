Awning partially collapses at auto parts store in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An awning collapsed outside of an auto body parts store in northern Ohio over the weekend, according to our media partner WOIO-19 TV.

The incident took place at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in a Cuyahoga County shopping center.

Upon arrival, first responders found that the awning partially collapsed, WOIO-19 reported.

No one was injured in the incident and the store closed for the day.

WOIO-19 reported that the building department is working to stabilize the awning and safely make repairs.

