Awning partially collapses at auto parts store in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An awning collapsed outside of an auto body parts store in northern Ohio over the weekend, according to our media partner WOIO-19 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident took place at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in a Cuyahoga County shopping center.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tipp City Schools mourning loss of volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion
- 6-year-old Girl Scout sells record-setting 75K boxes of cookies
- ‘Shook out my neighbors;’ People respond after video shows explosive shooting at Clark Co. home
Upon arrival, first responders found that the awning partially collapsed, WOIO-19 reported.
No one was injured in the incident and the store closed for the day.
WOIO-19 reported that the building department is working to stabilize the awning and safely make repairs.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group