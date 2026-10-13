Baby Watch: Cincinnati Zoo expecting birth of giraffe calf

Photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is on Baby Watch!

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The Cincinnati Zoo announced in March that Tessa, their 19-year-old giraffe, is expecting her fifth calf.

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The baby is due to join the rest of the tower, which is a group of giraffes, sometime this month.

The tower at Giraffe Ridge includes Tessa, five-year-old father Zeke, Zoey, and half-brother Fennessy.

According to the zoo, Tessa is due to give birth any day now.

The zoo has shared a live stream on their YouTube channel for people to watch and follow along.

The zoo said it will alert people on its social media channels when signs of labor occur.

The zoo added it will release details on how people can help name the baby at a later date.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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