‘A bad situation:’ 4-year-old dies after tree falls on Indiana home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 4-year-old child died after a tree fell on a house in southeastern Indiana on Tuesday.

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This happened around 3:30 p.m. in Geneva Township, Jefferson County, CNN reported.

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Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Cody Low told CNN that the child was “either entrapped or injured” when the 911 call was made, but had died by the time first responders found them in the home.

“It’s a bad situation. There’s, there’s nothing we can say that’s going to make it any better, and we’re going to push through this as a community. We’re going to back the family in anything they need. Our thoughts are with them,” Low said.

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