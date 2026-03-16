‘Badly decomposed’ body found inside home by prospective homebuyers identified

The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains found in a vacant home that was up for sale in Dayton.

Man’s plan to sell home on hold after ‘badly decomposed’ remains discovered inside

DAYTON — Human remains found inside a vacant home that was up for sale last year have been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 69-year-old Steven Wortham.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, a couple of prospective homebuyers found what police called a “badly decomposed” body during a walk-through of the house on Delphos Avenue in September.

Police had said the remains were skeletal because the body had apparently been there so long.

The discovery prompted a call for homicide detectives and a coroner’s office investigator.

A release from the coroner’s office on Monday stated Wortham’s cause and manner of death were undetermined.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for an update on its investigation. We’ll provide an update as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group