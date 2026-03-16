‘Badly decomposed’ body found inside home by prospective homebuyers identified

Man’s plan to sell home on hold after ‘badly decomposed’ remains discovered inside The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains found in a vacant home that was up for sale in Dayton.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Human remains found inside a vacant home that was up for sale last year have been identified.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 69-year-old Steven Wortham.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, a couple of prospective homebuyers found what police called a “badly decomposed” body during a walk-through of the house on Delphos Avenue in September.

Police had said the remains were skeletal because the body had apparently been there so long.

The discovery prompted a call for homicide detectives and a coroner’s office investigator.

A release from the coroner’s office on Monday stated Wortham’s cause and manner of death were undetermined.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for an update on its investigation. We’ll provide an update as we learn more.

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