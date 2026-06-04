Bagel chain opens new location in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened its first location in Beavercreek, bringing a new “Elevate the Morning” store design that includes a designated mobile pick-up area.

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The new restaurant operates seven days a week, creating approximately 15 local jobs and serving guests from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2,466-square-foot restaurant features warm colors and a bagel case as a visual focal point.

The location offers indoor seating for up to 42 people.

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Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Bros. Bagels Adam Modzel, stated the company is “thrilled to deliver” to the community.

Einstein Bros. Bagels keeps its ovens going all day, baking in batches.

To celebrate the opening, the new Beavercreek store is offering a free Egg Sandwich with any in-bakery purchase.

People can receive this offer by mentioning the promo code “9080” at checkout, with the promotion running through June 26.

In addition to dine-in service, the bakery provides full catering options suitable for corporate functions, special events, and group gatherings.

Complete menu details and ordering information are available online.

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