Banana Ball set to return to Cincinnati next summer

CINCINNATI — Banana Ball will be returning to Cincinnati next summer.
The Savannah Bananas released their schedule on Thursday, which includes two games at Great American Ballpark, according to our news partner, WCPO.
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The two-game set will be played against the Party Animals on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24.
Banana Ball is an alternative form of baseball, similar to the Harlem Globetrotters in Basketball. The league emphasizes entertainment over sport.
To register for the ticket lottery, visit here.
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