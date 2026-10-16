Banana Ball set to return to Cincinnati next summer

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 26: Savannah Bananas perform a routine during a game against the Party Animals at Memorial Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 reportedly attended the game, the first of ten Savannah Bananas baseball games to be broadcast this summer by ESPN, and the first of three Banana Ball games to be played in football stadiums. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Banana Ball will be returning to Cincinnati next summer.

The Savannah Bananas released their schedule on Thursday, which includes two games at Great American Ballpark, according to our news partner, WCPO.

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The two-game set will be played against the Party Animals on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24.

Banana Ball is an alternative form of baseball, similar to the Harlem Globetrotters in Basketball. The league emphasizes entertainment over sport.

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