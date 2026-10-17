Bands perform to raise money for children in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several people gathered to help thousands of kids in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky has the latest on the Babaloui Porchfest tonight on News Center 7 at 6 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO app.

TRENDING STORIES:

Seven bands performed on a porch on Wilburn Avenue.

All the money raised goes to the Gift of Love. It is part of the organization For Love of Children Charity (FLOC).

It serves over 12,000 children every year in southwestern Ohio, according to its website.

Robert Mock has hosted the Babaloui Porchfest for the last four years.

He said that he wanted to give back to his community. Mock said that this was a fun way to do it. He teamed up with Kathy Leggett, the co-founder of the Dayton Music Scene.

“I understand what it feels like to not have a pair of shoes without holes in them, or not to have clothing that is ripped to shreds and you get made fun of at school,” said Leggett. “You know, that’s my goal. My goal is to make sure kids don’t feel that way.”

She added that if you have a porch, you have a stage. She and Mock are already planning next year’s Porchfest.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group