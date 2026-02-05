Bar owner speaks on proposed bill requiring bars, restaurants to provide ‘date rape drug’ testing

OHIO — Lawmakers are working on a new requirement for restaurants and bars in Ohio.

Senate Bill 348

SB-348 aims to require bars and restaurants to have date rape drug testing devices available for their customers’ use.

Under the proposal, businesses must provide these kits for free or at a “reasonable amount based on the wholesale cost of those devices.”

Mackenzie Manley owns Macks Tavern in Centerville. She said her hometown bar doesn’t have an issue with people’s drinks being spiked.

She believes it’s more common in clubs or at bars near college campuses.

Manley added that she doesn’t think businesses should have to foot the bill for these kits.

“I get their point, but that’s not fair to put on the bar and restaurant. It should be your individual responsibility because you walked away from your drink,” Manley said.

The bill will be reviewed by the Senate next. If passed, it’ll move to the Ohio House before being sent to the governor.

