Barbecue chain suddenly closes local location

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A longtime restaurant has closed its doors for good.

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The employees at Smokey Bones on Miller Lane said it came as a surprise.

They said they showed up for their shift and were told not to unlock the doors.

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The restaurant came to Miller Lane in the early 2000’s.

In January, Smokey Bones’ parent company, Fat Brands, and its affiliate, Twin Hospitality Group, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Our news partners at WBNS reported that the CEO of Twin Hospitality Group said they expect restaurants to remain open and operating as usual.

The restaurant’s general manager told News Center 7 they aren’t the only store to close on Tuesday, and all Smokey Bones locations closed.

News Center 7 has reached out to Fat Brands for a comment and has not heard back.

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