Barricaded person surrenders peacefully after Springfield standoff

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities have released more information about an hours-long standoff in Springfield on Thursday.

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As previously reported, Springfield police responded to reports of a barricaded person in the 1200 block of Tibbetts Avenue at approximately 3:42 p.m.

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A spokesperson with the City of Springfield said the person refused repeated attempts by officers to communicate and safely resolve the incident.

“In the interest of preserving life and ensuring the safety of the community and all involved, specialized resources were requested, including the Springfield Police Division SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators, in coordination with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division,” the spokesperson said.

After several hours on scene, the person peacefully surrendered.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

Medics took the individual to an area hospital.

“Our priority throughout this incident was preserving life, ensuring the safety of everyone involved and bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution,” Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said. “I am grateful for the professionalism, patience and sound judgment demonstrated by our personnel and our public safety partners throughout this incident. The collaborative efforts of everyone involved were essential to safely resolving this incident.”

The spokesperson said the division evaluates each situation independently and deploys specialized resources based on the circumstances officers encounter.

“Preserving life and ensuring the safety of the individual, responding personnel and the community remain the highest priorities throughout these incidents,” the spokesperson said.

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