Bat tests positive for rabies in Darke County

Rabies kills Idaho man in state’s first human case of virus in more than 43 years

DARKE COUNTY — A bat in a Darke County has tested positive for rabies.

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Darke County General Health District said a bat was confirmed positive for rabies on June 4.

The bat was reportedly found in a Greenville home and was sent to the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory for testing.

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The health district said the risk to the population is very low.

The last confirmed case of rabies in an animal in Darke County was in May 2016.

“Rabies is a dangerous virus that attacks the brain and nerves. It can infect any mammal, including humans, dogs, and cats,” the health district said.

Rabies is most common in wild animals like bats, raccoons, and skunks.

The virus is found in the infected animal’s spit and can spread if the spit gets into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or an open cut. It can also spread through a bite.

Rabies is deadly, but it can be preventable if medical attention is sought immediately.

The health district provided information on how people can protect themselves from rabies:

Stay away from wild or stray animals.

Never touch an animal that looks sick, hurt, or dead.

Be careful if you see animals like bats or raccoons out during the day.

These animals usually only come out at night.

Those who believe they have come in contact with a rabid animal should call their doctor or local health department immediately.

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