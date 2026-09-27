BBB warns of IRS-related text message scams

OHIO — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a widespread scam stating that taxpayers are eligible for money.

Taxpayers are receiving text messages claiming eligibility for a $1,400 IRS stimulus check, according to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

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These texts often look official, with IRS logos or brackets around the word “IRS.”

The message typically includes a link urging recipients to confirm personal details to process the payment.

The IRS said that these messages are fake and that they do not communicate through text, email, or social media for stimulus payments or tax-related matters.

If you receive any unsolicited IRS messages, delete them immediately and do not click any links.

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