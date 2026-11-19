DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is looking for the owner of an unusual visitor.

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The shelter said a bearded dragon was found outside on Earlham Drive in Dayton.

“A BEARDED DRAGON?! Outdoors?! In OHIO?! In the middle of NOVEMBER?!” the humane society said on social media.

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The wandering creature is safe, warm, and basking under heat lamps.

Anyone who recognizes the bearded dragon is asked to call the shelter at 937-268-7387.

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