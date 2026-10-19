Beavercreek faces potential shift from property taxes to 1% income tax

BEAVERCREEK — Voters in Beavercreek will decide in an upcoming election whether the city will begin collecting a 1% municipal income tax.

Beavercreek is currently one of only three cities in Ohio that do not collect an income tax. The city relies on property tax levies to fund municipal services, including parks, streets, and police operations.

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A study conducted by Miami University estimates that a 1% income tax in Beavercreek would generate $19.6 million annually.

According to the city, about 68% of that revenue would come from people who do not live in Beavercreek.

Debbie Alberico, a member of the political action committee Save Our City, advocates passing the income tax measure to broaden the city’s tax base. “It’s just not fiscally healthy to have one funding source for a city. So what they want to do is diversify their funding sources,” she said.

Alberico emphasized that the adoption of the income tax would replace existing property tax levies currently used for local services.

Alberico said, “Any property tax reduction that you get is pure savings.”

Beavercreek has attempted to institute an income tax multiple times over the past 42 years, but voters have consistently rejected the proposals.

Political opposition has persisted across those decades, with groups organizing to block previous ballot measures.

Auston Hensley, a member of the political action committee Tax Busters, opposes the proposed income tax. His organization has campaigned against municipal income tax proposals in Beavercreek since the 1980s. “We are all people. We all have lives. We have obligations. We have bills,” Hensley said.

Hensley argued that the current reliance on property tax levies ensures political accountability because the levies require periodic renewal by local voters. “Historically, Beavercreek has been funded by property tax levies. They are renewable periodically. They are accountable to the voters. The income tax would have no such restriction on it,” he said.

Reflecting on the repeated ballot attempts, Hensley added, “We are tired of litigating the same issue over and over again.”

If voters approve the ballot measure during the election, the 1% municipal income tax is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

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