Beavercreek homeowners file for restraining order over $3M road project

Four Beavercreek homeowners are taking legal action to halt a $3 million road improvement project along Shakertown Road.

BEAVERCREEK — Four Beavercreek homeowners are taking legal action to halt a $3 million road improvement project along Shakertown Road.

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The residents filed for temporary restraining orders after the city adopted an emergency ordinance to acquire 18 properties along the corridor.

The City of Beavercreek and the Ohio Department of Transportation plan to turn the two-lane road into three lanes.

The project also involves adding sidewalks to both sides of the street and upgrading drainage and sewer systems to make travel easier for cars and pedestrians.

Property owners living along the road face losing portions of their yards under the planned expansion.

Casey Bechtel has lived on Shakertown Road for 40 years and will lose part of his yard and two trees.

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Bechtel said city officials started the project before asking for resident input.

“They just started the process and then asked for input after they already have the grant money secured,” Bechtel said. “So they didn’t give us a chance to even speak our minds until after it was, they said it’s too late, it’s underway.”

Bechtel said he asked officials to adjust construction near his trees without success.

“Why can’t you build a well around and save the tree, but, they’re not listening,” Bechtel said.

Heather Harvey, another Shakertown Road homeowner, questioned the urgency of acquiring the land and the city’s reliance on an emergency ordinance.

“We don’t believe that the use of the emergency ordinance is just,” Harvey said. “And so we’re going to let the courts decide.”

Harvey said four neighbors filed temporary restraining orders to slow down the process.

“Our ultimate goal is still hopefully to get it canceled, but that was the only thing that we could think of,” Harvey said.

Harvey said residents are not opposed to all improvements, noting that the corridor needs specific infrastructure updates.

“It is narrow and doesn’t have a shoulder,” Harvey said. “So we could benefit from a gutter and, you know, updated storm sewers and things like that.”

Beavercreek Mayor Adams declined to comment on the project, stating that the city cannot comment due to the ongoing litigation.

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