Beavercreek Police non-emergency phone lines down; 911 services remain functional

BEAVERCREEK — The non-emergency lines at the Beavercreek Police Department are currently down.
The department shared on social media that the lines for (937) 426-1225 are currently not working, but repairs are underway.
“911 services are fully functional at this time,” the department said.
Police are asking people to use the alternate non-emergency number of (937) 673-0446.
