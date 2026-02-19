Beavercreek police to offer Rape Aggression Defense class for women

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department will offer a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) training course for women in April.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The free, four-session program provides realistic self-defense strategies and personal safety education.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Celebration of life scheduled for volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion
- 17-year-old arrested after alleged car theft, multi-jurisdictional police chase
- Man accused of driving in high-speed chase leading up to deadly crash facing charges
The R.A.D. System is an internationally recognized program focusing on awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance. Instructors also introduce hands-on defensive techniques.
The four-session course will meet on Wednesday evenings: April 8, 15, 22, and 29. Each session is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Senior Center Great Room at 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Participants are required to attend all four sessions and must be able to commit to the full schedule.
Registration for the upcoming class opens March 2 and runs through March 13, or until the class is filled.
For more information about the class and registration, you can contact Community Engagement Officer David Durkin at durkind@beavercreekohio.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group