Beavercreek Schools launch service project to raise money for service dogs

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Schools is launching a new service-learning project benefiting the Xenia-based organization 4 Paws for Ability.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As part of One Creek: 4 Paws, the district is aiming to raise $30,000. That would be enough to support two future litters of service dogs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Throughout this school year, students and staff will support the organization through fundraising, supply collections, volunteering, advocacy, and other service-learning opportunities.

“One Creek: 4 Paws gives our students an opportunity to see what can happen when an entire community comes together around a shared purpose,” Superintendent Paul Otten said. “This project is about much more than raising money. It is about learning from others, recognizing needs within our community, finding ways to serve, and understanding that each of us has the ability to make a difference.”

4 Paws for Ability said they’re honored to be selected as the service project.

“We look forward to a year full of empowering young people to be advocates for people with disabilities through hands-on volunteer work, community engagement, and raising critical funds,” KaLynn Clark, Senior Development Director at 4 Paws for Ability, said.

The district is selling official One Creek: 4 Paws through Trophy Sports Center. The proceeds support the project.

Direct donations can be submitted at the project’s funding page.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group