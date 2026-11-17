BEAVERCREEK — For the first time in court filings, a Beavercreek mini mart is responding in this Beaver brand battle.

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They asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, something an expert in the area of this law said is unlikely.

Buc-ee’s has filed court documents explaining why its trademark lawsuit against Beaver’s Mini Mart should move forward.

The response follows court records showing the mini mart was initially never served with the lawsuit.

In the new filings, Buc-ee’s attorneys produced evidence of behind-the-scenes negotiations between both legal teams dating back to Aug. 5. Meanwhile, attorneys for Beaver’s Mini Mart made their first court submission by filing a motion to dismiss.

In the motion, defense attorneys referenced the store’s location in Beavercreek to explain its name.

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The filing also argues that no consumer confusion exists given the massive size difference between Buc-ee’s locations and the mini mart.

Eric Estadt, an intellectual property attorney following the case, explained the defense strategy.

“It’s an argument for the judges,” Estadt said. “‘Hey, you’ve heard from both sides. We want you to throw this case out right away.’”

Estadt noted that Buc-ee’s presented proof of prior discussions with opposing counsel.

“On Buc-ee’s side, they did actually produce evidence of some behind-the-scenes discussions they were having with the attorneys on the other side, as far as the negotiations were going,” Estadt said.

Estadt noted that the defense emphasized real-world differences.

“They were making lots of different arguments about how, ‘yes, well, it looks like on paper that these are really similar,’” Estadt said. “Once you get out onto the marketplace, these things are actually quite different.”

However, Estadt said store size is secondary under trademark law.

“It doesn’t really matter that Buc-ee’s has 48 chains that each have you know 50,000 square feet in them,” Estadt said. “At the end of the day, they’re selling the same stuff in their stores, and that’s where the confusion occurs.”

Based on the latest filings, Estadt expects the legal dispute to continue.

“I’m inclined to think that the judge is just going to allow this to go forward,” Estadt said.

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